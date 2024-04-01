Helldivers 2 players fear Malevelon Creek was just a distraction

Despite the satisfaction of finally liberating Malevelon Creek, Helldivers 2 fans are afraid that a counterattack is waiting for them to bring the “April Fools” situation full circle.

Helldivers 2 players have finally seen themselves liberating Malevelon Creek after losing it a few weeks ago, but the victory is bittersweet as they fear something big is waiting for them.

Automatons have been the focus of Major Orders lately, leading many to speculate something is growing that the devs have planned.

This is leading many to believe that taking back Malevelon Creek was all a distraction to unleash an even bigger threat on the game.

Some players are rejoicing that the creek was liberated, especially after it was the first Major Order that the community failed.

However, not every Helldivers 2 player is so joyful, as one user states: “YOU FOOLS! LOOK AT THE DATE! YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT IS COMING! YOU DON’T KNOW! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE.”

This is not an exception either, as many players fear what the devs have planned for them, with Malevelon Creek not being liberated.

“I’m so happy… But we are about to get hit with ‘April Fools!’ and a mass Automoton invasion, I think.”

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see this be the case, as the Helldivers 2 devs are known to play with the expectations and knowledge of the players, such as secretly releasing new enemy types into the game.

It would be completely fitting for the dev team to use this as a chance to pull the rug out from underneath their player base.

It remains to be seen if there is a larger threat waiting for people, but the fans are certainly going to be on edge until the day is over.