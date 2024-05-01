Helldivers 2’s latest balance patch is causing crashing and lagging for players

Helldivers 2 players have encountered even more crashing and lagging bugs since the Arrowhead deployed the new balance update on April 29.

The April 29 balancing patch for Helldivers 2 introduced myriad nerfs and buffs impacting nearly two dozen weapons. While the changes continue to divide players, what’s proven most problematic is the increase in crashing errors.

Since the patch went live, Divers have noticed an uptick in disconnects, crashes, and lag troubles. Some of these issues crop up during the extraction process, leading to a devastating loss of progress for those who miss out on earned XP and collected Samples.

However, several other users claim the crashing and framerate hitches have popped up for them throughout recent matches.

One player broached the topic in the Helldivers subreddit, asking fellow Divers if they’d noticed the game suddenly freezing during extraction. “[Has] this been happening more often after the patch to anyone else?” the user asked.

Numerous people confirmed the original poster is not alone, with one person saying the “brutal” extraction disconnects remind them of Helldivers 2’s launch woes.

Sony The LAS-16 Sickle received a nerf in the latest patch.

Others said they’ve encountered so many disconnects and crashes that they may wait until the next patch arrives before returning to the shooter.

Instances of the game crashing have plagued Helldivers 2 since its February 2024 launch. While Arrowhead has released patches to address the issue, it’s clear the April 29 rollout rewound the clock in some respects.

This isn’t the only problem that has surfaced following the update, either. Developers have discovered a glitch affecting the R-36 Eruptor’s shrapnel effect. Specifically, the effect in its current state rebounds and does enough damage to the shooter that it can kill them.

The team plans to issue an update that removes shrapnel from the explosive weapon and buffs its overall damage output.