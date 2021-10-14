Hearthstone Mercenaries feels like Pokemon and fans are loving it

Hearthstone’s new Mercenaries mode has received a great deal of praise from the community, as fans are loving the relaxed and Pokemon-like gameplay.

On October 12, Hearthstone Mercenaries was released, and with it came a brand new way to play the Activision Blizzard card game.

Mercenaries immediately felt like a much different game for members of the community, even more than Battlegrounds, and many are beginning to gather around the hearth to sing its praises.

For a fanbase that has had some reasons to be frustrated over the past few years, this is a much different reaction than some may have expected.

Hearthstone Mercenaries fan reactions

Across the Hearthstone subreddit, a place that tends to fill up with critical reactions, there has been a surprising amount of praise being dished out for the new game mode.

Even some of the OP’s can’t believe they’re loving Mercenaries as much as they are, with one thread titled, “Am I crazy for liking mercenaries?”

Based on overall community sentiment and the game’s exciting new playstyle, there’s nothing crazy about it.

One user pointed out that the game has a similar feeling to Pokemon, in some ways, as players have to grind to level up their Mercs, unlock new abilities, and build diverse team compositions to best tough opponents.

Others are loving its relaxed nature and the fact that you don’t feel like you have to spend a ton of money to have a competitive team right away.

This is, in large part, due to the mode’s PvE structure. No two bounties feel the same because they’re randomly generated, and even if players fail to defeat a boss, they’re still earning experience and getting rewards along the way.

It’s maybe the first truly fleshed out and enjoyable mode in Hearthstone that you can play completely on your own.

But, for others, maybe it’s not even that complicated. Maybe it’s simply about getting to reunite with Hearthstone legends of old and unlock cool-ass dragons.

Whether it’s the playability of the PvE, the feeling of leveling up and upgrading Mercs, or the new team-building approach, Mercenaries seems to have a little bit of something for everyone.

Hopefully, Hearthstone can build off the momentum of the new mode and retain those that have dusted off the game, giving it one final chance.