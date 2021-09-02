What is Hearthstone Mercenaries mode? Release date, characters, gameplay

Hearthstone’s new Mercenaries event is set to rewrite how the game is played, but what exactly is it, and when is the release date?

As The Tavern continues to grow ever more popular, Blizzard has introduced Hearthstone Mercenaries, an event that will alter the very fabric of how the game is played.

While some players have found the pricey Diablo, Sylvanas, and Lich King card packs disappointing, the event allows fans to recruit some of Blizzard’s most powerful characters to their card arsenal.

So are you looking to wield evil itself and master the Banshee Queen? Here’s everything you need to know about Hearthstone Mercenaries, including the release date and what exactly you can expect.

Hearthstone Mercenaries: Release date

Hearthstone Mercenaries is set to launch on October 12, 2021.

For those looking to delve in with the best teams possible, though, you can preorder the Diablo, Sylvanas and Lich King packs via the battle.net store to get the edge over your opponents.

Hearthstone Mercenaries: Trailer

In a broadway-style trailer, we see World of Warcraft icons Lady Prestor and Kazakus formulating some unknown – but no doubt malevolent – plot. Looking to recruit a collection of Mercenaries to do their bidding, you’re one of the fateful few who will be chasing down Bounties; Hearthstone style.

What is Hearthstone Mercenaries mode?

Mercenaries is officially described as “combining RPG and roguelike elements with some of your favorite Hearthstone characters.” In order to progress through the story, you’ll be assembling six-man “Parties” to track down and conquer procedurally-generated “Bounties.” Bounties are selected using the Bounty Board, where missions are bundled by level. At the end there’s a Bounty Boss for you to face, that drops loot specific to that Bounty.

Three of your Mercenaries will be active in combat, while the remaining members sit on the reserve bench. These can be swapped out using abilities, or automatically if one of your other champions fall in battle.

For PvP players, there’s the Fighting Pit, where players can duke it out to claim their spot at the top of the leaderboard. Leveling up your arsenal is key, though, so make sure you play through the Bounties in order to earn XP. And don’t worry, your reserve characters scoop up some of that leveling goodness just by being present.

All of this takes place in the Village, which upgrades in tandem with your progression to contain more useful resources.

Hearthstone Mercenaries: characters & abilities

While Diablo, Sylvanas and the Lich King have stolen the spotlight, there are a whole host of characters that you’ll be able to use during Mercenaries.

For all of the available characters and their abilities, check out the table below. Bear in mind, though, that Diablo, Sylvanas, and the Lich King can only be obtained via direct purchase.

Character Abilities Equipment Cariel Roame Seal of Light

Crusader’s Bow

Taunt Tome of Judgement

Tome of Light

Hammer of Dawn Cornelius Roame Blessing of Sacrifice

Martial Mastery

Hold the Front Striking Gauntlets

Band of Enlightenment Diablo Apocalypse

Fire Stomp

Doom Charge Black Soulstone

Magma Horns Grommash Blood Fervour

Battlefury

Staggering Slam Halting Sash

Gorehowl

Bloodthirst Amulet Lich King Frostbite

Death Coil

Frostshield Helm of Domination

Void Treads Millhouse Manastorm Arcane Explosion

Arcane Bolt

Greater Arcane Missiles Arcane Rod

Arcane Powder Rokara Tribal Warfare

Offensive Rally

Surprise Attack Frostwolf Talisman

Helm of Inspiration

Ancestral Armor Samuro Double Strike

Mirror Image

Whirling Blade Burning Blade

Honed Blade Sylvanas For the Queen

Reclaimed Souls

Banshee Bolt Mourneblade

Soul Jar Tyrande Elune’s Grace

Arcane Shot

Arcane Salvo Elune’s Charm

Verdant Recurve Xyrella Blinding Luminance

Flash Heal

Atonement Radiant Wand

Shard of the Naaru

Robes of Purity

So that’s everything you need to know about Hearthstone Mercenaries! As the event gets underway, be sure to check back on our Hearthstone main page for all the latest news.