Halo Infinite leak suggests multiplayer will be free-to-play at launch

A new Halo Infinite store listing has appeared online and seemingly confirmed that Microsoft’s next-generation release will come boasting a free-to-play multiplayer component.

Halo Infinite’s gameplay reveal on July 24 showcased what fans can expect from the next chapter in Master Chief’s journey. While plenty of backlash soon followed due to the game’s graphics, one area that wasn’t discussed at all was multiplayer.

Advertisement

The Halo community has been holding out for any scrap of information on this front. While sprinting and grapple hooks have some players nervous, Microsoft shut down the most alarming rumor to date. It’s been confirmed that Infinite will launch with multiplayer right of the gate, and now, it appears as though anyone will be able to jump in.

A July 30 listing from Irish retailer Smyths Toys Superstores suggests that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be “free-to-play.”

Advertisement

According to the listing, Halo enthusiasts should be able to jump into multiplayer action at launch without spending a dime. The campaign experience is — unsurprisingly — locked behind a paywall as always, but free multiplayer would be a first for the long-running, mega-popular FPS franchise.

There’s no telling exactly what this free component might entail, however. It could be the full multiplayer experience with every single mode and map available to all players. Or, it could just be a smaller portion with much of the game’s offerings locked away. It’s described as a “groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience,” which leaves the door wide open.

Also revealed in the early store listing was the fact that Halo Infinite will run at 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X. Alongside “greatly reduced load times,” this is a massive bump from the 60FPS fans have grown accustomed to with Halo 5: Guardians.

Advertisement

It’s worth taking this tidbit with a grain of salt though. “120 FPS and greatly reduced load times” could be a selling point for the single player experience. There’s no telling if this will also carry over to the multiplayer component as well.

While developers have shot down rumors of a battle royale mode coming to the game, it’s something that many fans want to see. Perhaps it could make for the perfect free-to-play experience as Microsoft’s next-gen console launches at the tail end of 2020.