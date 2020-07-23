Fable reboot confirmed for Xbox Series X & PC

A new Fable reboot was announced at Microsoft's Xbox Series X event on July 23. The beloved RPG franchise makes its return after almost a decade.

Fable made its debut on the Xbox in 2004, and became a brand-defining title for the Microsoft platform. After the third release in 2010 and the canceled co-op project 'Legends' in 2016, the fantasy roleplaying game has been on an extended hiatus.

On July 23, Microsoft revealed the series' comeback with the announcement of 'Fable' during its Xbox Series X event. The self-titled release is being reported as a reboot for the franchise, and will make its debut on both PC & Game Pass as well.

Fable makes it return on Xbox Series X

Despite Fable's popularity, the RPG series has remained dormant for nearly a decade. However in a surprising announcement at Microsoft's digital event, the publisher revealed that the fantasy property will make its triumphant return on their next-gen console.

The self titled 'Fable' was revealed at the end of the July 23 conference, with a teaser trailer that was only 55 seconds long. While much is unknown about the release, reports state that the game will be a reboot of the franchise similar to PlayStation 4's God of War in 2018.

Microsoft's official YouTube account seems to back this up, as the teaser video's description states: "Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVkSZXPklQ4

Currently the RPG title does not have a release date, and doesn't even have a potential year listed for it either. However based on the game's description and title, Microsoft is going to re-launch the series as a new "beginning" on the Series X.

While the teaser was incredibly short, the trailer captured the franchise's signature sense of humor which made it a stand-out among the RPG genre. If nothing else, fans will no longer have to hope for Fable to return, as it's making its next-gen comeback.