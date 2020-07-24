Microsoft responds to backlash over Halo Infinite’s graphics

On July 23, Halo Infinite was unveiled during Microsoft's Xbox Series X event. However, the game's graphics sparked backlash on social media. Responding to complaints, marketing manager Aaron Greenberg explains why the first-person shooter is still a "work in progress."

Microsoft gave fans their first in-depth look at Halo Infinite during its Xbox Series X event in July. The publisher revealed the title to be open-world, and stated that it was going back to its roots.

However, the FPS was quickly embroiled in controversy after players took to social media to criticize the game's graphics as not being "next-gen." On July 24, the publisher responded to critics.

Microsoft responds to Halo Infinite backlash

Speaking to outlet IGN, Microsoft GM Aaron Greenberg addressed the criticism surrounding the Halo Infinite demo and stated, "Listen, we're in the middle of a global [situation]. It's July, we're far from [launch in] Holiday, you're seeing a work-in-progress game."

The employee then re-emphasized the progress that 343 Studios is making on the game. "We see build check-ins every week, and they make progress week after week, so between now and Holiday it's just going to get better and better," he said.

Greenberg then argued the title was being unfairly judged due to the lower-quality stream. "It's very hard to show the full power and graphical fidelity of what Xbox Series X will be able to deliver for you over a stream. Go back and look at it in 4K 60."

Infinite's campaign and gameplay trailer was quickly met with backlash from players who argued the title's graphics were "lackluster." In a viral tweet, user 'Nibellion' highlighted how the FPS looked when not in motion.

Other users compared Infinite to The Last Of Us Part II which debuted in June, and argued the PS4 release looked better. Although it should be noted that Halo is an open-world game aiming for 60FPS.

While neither Sony for Microsoft have confirmed a release date for the PS5 or Series X, both have stated they will hit stores "this Holiday." With only four months away, only time will tell if 343 can change Halo fans' minds.