Halo Director denies rumor that Infinite won't launch with multiplayer

After a rumor swept social media stating that Halo Infinite wouldn't launch with multiplayer, the community director for the game has confirmed that it was completely false.

Despite being the flagship title for Microsoft during the latest Xbox Games Showcase, some fans online were upset and disappointed over Halo Infinite gameplay demo, with some saying that it didn't look up to standard for next-generation hardware.

Because of this, it's hard to find anyone not talking about Halo at this point and when that happens, it's very easy to spread misinformation rather than fact.

One such piece of misinformation was a rumor that came out on July 24 from industry insider Brad Sams, who mentioned that the first-person shooter might not be launching with multiplayer, per one of his sources.

This, however, turned out to not be the case, as a few hours later, the community director at 343 Industries Brian Jarrard, confirmed on Twitter in a short and to the point reply, that the rumor was complete and utter nonsense.

This really shouldn't come as a surprise. First and foremost, even though 343 did focus yesterday's demo on Halo Infinite's single-player, the developer confirmed during the livestream that details about the game's multiplayer would be coming in the near future.

Nothing to see here folks, this is not true. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

On top of that, given the history behind Halo and how it changed the multiplayer scene, the multiplayer community is incredibly strong. It wouldn't be wrong to say that a large portion of players only play the multiplayer. It would have been the most obvious problem in the world if Infinite didn't launch with multiplayer, regardless of if it came at a later date.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything about the multiplayer other than its officially happening and, thanks to this tweet, that it'll be coming at launch. The number of modes, maps, weapons, etc. remains a complete mystery, however, we should only have to wait a few more months to learn more.