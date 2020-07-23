Halo Infinite trailer and first gameplay revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

During Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase earlier today, the publisher unveiled a brand new trailer, as well as the first gameplay for the next entry in one of its most popular franchises: Halo Infinite.

While Microsoft has seen a lot of positivity over the past few months surrounding the Xbox Series X, there's one aspect that of the console that hasn't been given time to shine yet: the games.

One notable exception to this conversation, however, is Halo Infinite, the next long-gestating installment of the extremely popular first-person shooter franchise. Even though up until this point, we've only seen a few trailers for the game, long-time fans have been pumped.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZtc5-syeAk

Microsoft and developer 343 finally decided it was time to show off the game in all of its glory during the Xbox Games Showcase in the form of the first-ever gameplay demo for the title.

The demo itself showed off over 8 minutes of raw gameplay from the title. In it, we can see Master Chief exploring the brand new open world of Halo Infinite. While we aren't given the exact size of the world itself, it seems like players will be able to explore new areas, fight off enemies, and start missions and quests within this new world.

Of course, players will also get classic, first-person Halo gameplay alongside the new open-world, which is sure to please longtime fans of the franchise.

Unfortunately, one thing we didn't see during the demo is multiplayer, which as many fans know, is a classic part of the Halo experience. While this is for sure a bit disappointing, Microsoft did confirm that they will be showing off the game's multiplayer at some point in the near future.

Of course, no date was given this reveal, however, given the fact that players only have a few months before the game is set to be released, it probably won't be too long until we learn more about the game.