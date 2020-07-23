Nadeshot calls out Halo “purists” who don’t want a battle royale mode

Halo Infinite was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, and 100 Thieves’ Nadeshot has reacted by taking shots at those who don’t think battle royale should be included in the legendary title.

Only the single-player campaign’s gameplay was shown during Halo Infinite’s reveal, but developers did confirm that multiplayer will be getting laid out in the near future. That didn’t satisfy Nadeshot, who immediately hit Twitter with what he thinks would have made the game’s unveiling a greater success.

The first glimpse of Halo Infinite should’ve packed a much bigger punch. Should have teased a Battle Royale to appeal to a newer audience, should’ve previewed multiplayer with a robust ranking system and should’ve teased support of esports ambitions. Missed opportunity. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 23, 2020

While he may think it was a “missed opportunity” for Halo to not have turned their highly anticipated campaign showcase into a demonstration of the game’s multiplayer and esports systems (including ranked and battle royale modes), his response elicits dialogue about what the game’s eventual multiplayer announcement could, or should, look like.

A pioneering, generational multiplayer title, it paved the way for much of modern FPS gameplay. Unsurprisingly, much of that core audience’s reaction to Nadeshot’s hopes has come in the form of scrutiny over the belief that a battle royale is worth the “appeal to a newer audience.” So he then followed up with why exactly a BR could, despite being a leap away from traditional Halo, be exactly what the game needs to capture its earlier relevance.

Halo purists don’t want Battle Royale to be integrated into the franchise? Do you really believe Halo Infinite will succeed without capturing this massive wave of new generation players that have now only grown up with BR titles? Call of Duty is the perfect example. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 23, 2020

He built his career in Call of Duty and was quick to point out how CoD’s usage of Warzone, itself a departure from the title’s typical modes, has catalyzed the game’s rise in popularity and pushed it to the forefront. This argument puts in perspective why Halo would benefit from stepping outside of its comfort zone, directly contradicting claims that a BR could hurt the game.

At their core, those claims expect that Infinite’s success is predicated on its ability to recapture the energy of “old Halo” and that focusing on including a BR would detract from that effort. But Nadeshot’s point is poignant on multiple levels.

On the one hand, it makes sense to involve a BR from a business perspective due to the opening up of accessibility to a new player base that is most comfortable with that mode. On another hand, CoD has proven that a classic title can successfully be reinvigorated by bringing its touch to battle royale.

Although its look may feel more plastic than earlier games in the franchise, Infinite obviously brings its unique look and feel back to the forefront of the FPS genre. Like Warzone’s inclusion of CoD’s gunplay, killstreaks, and vehicles—one can imagine that a Halo BR could comfortably revamp the free-for-all game type with its own innovations.

The Warthog and gunplay feel traditionally fluid while Master Chief’s grappling hook offers some intriguing new mobility, coupling those aspects with equipment like the “Drop Wall” shield could make for a blend of its classic appeal with modern accessibility.

Although Nadeshot may be disappointed in Halo “purists” who don’t believe BR integration could be good for the game, those beliefs may change should 343 announce a BR that reaches the standards set by the game’s legacy. It was built on perfecting the multiplayer experience of its time and, to do so again in 2020, they may just need to introduce a BR component as well.