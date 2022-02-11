How to watch HCS Anaheim: Stream, schedule & groups

The first major regional LAN of the Halo Championship Series of 2022 is finally upon us, with North America’s best teams going head-to-head to battle it out for the $125,000 prize pool.

First North American regional finals of Halo Infinite.

Teams like Cloud9, OpTic and Sentinels fighting for top spot.

Cloud9 won first international major of Infinite season.

North America has long been the stronger region in Halo, with the best players in the world all hailing from the States. It doesn’t look as though this is changing, either, with Cloud9 winning the first international Major of the Infinite season.

Here’s how you can tune into the HCS Anaheim event and see Halo’s finest go head-to-head.

HCS Anaheim stream & schedule

You can catch all the action on the official Halo Twitch channel (embedded above), the HCS Twitch channel, or even the Halo YouTube channel if you prefer livestreaming on that platform.

The tournament takes place from February 11-13, with matches kicking off at 12pm PT (3pm ET/8pm GMT) on Friday, Feb 11.

HCS Anaheim schedule & results

The 16 participating teams have been split into four round-robin groups. No team will be eliminated after the group stage, though their placement in the double-elimination bracket will depend on their results:

Group winners will advance to upper bracket round 2

Second and third-placed teams will go to upper bracket round 1

Last-placed teams will go to lower bracket round 1

Day 1 — Friday, February 11

Group Match Time PT ET GMT A Sentinels v Oxygen 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM A C9 v ESAR 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM B Spacestation v G1 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM B FaZe vs Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM C G2 v Complexity 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM C OpTic v UYU 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM D Pioneers v XSET 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM D eUnited v Torrent 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM A C9 v Oxygen 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM A Sentinels v ESAR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM B FaZe vs G1 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM B Spacestation v Fnatic 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM C OpTic v Complexity 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM C G2 v UYU 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM D eUnited v XSET 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM D Pioneers v Torrent 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM A C9 v Sentinels 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM A ESAR v Oxygen 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM B FaZe v Spacestation 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM B G1 v Fnatic 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM C OpTic v G2 7.30 PM 10.30 PM 3.30 AM C Complexity v UYU 7.30 PM 10.30 PM 3.30 AM D eUnited v Pioneers 7.30 PM 10.30 PM 3.30 AM D Torrent v XSET 7.30 PM 10.30 PM 3.30 AM

Day 2 — Saturday, February 12

Stage Match Time PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Upper Round 1 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Upper Round 1 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Upper Round 1 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Upper Round 2 TBD 1.15 PM 4.15 PM 9.15 PM Upper Round 2 TBD 1.15 PM 4.15 PM 9.15 PM Lower Round 1 TBD 1.15 PM 4.15 PM 9.15 PM Lower Round 1 TBD 1.15 PM 4.15 PM 9.15 PM Upper Round 2 TBD 2.30 PM 5.30 PM 10.30 PM Upper Round 2 TBD 2.30 PM 5.30 PM 10.30 PM Lower Round 1 TBD 2.30 PM 5.30 PM 10.30 PM Lower Round 1 TBD 2.30 PM 5.30 PM 10.30 PM Lower Round 2 TBD 3.45 PM 6.45 PM 11.45 PM Lower Round 2 TBD 3.45 PM 6.45 PM 11.45 PM Lower Round 2 TBD 3.45 PM 6.45 PM 11.45 PM Lower Round 2 TBD 3.45 PM 6.45 PM 11.45 PM Upper Semis TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Upper Semis TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Lower Round 3 TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Lower Round 3 TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Day 3 — Sunday, February 13

Stage Match Time PT ET GMT Lower Round 4 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Lower Round 4 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Upper Final TBD 2.30 PM 5.30 PM 10.30 PM Lower Round 5 TBD 3.45 PM 6.45 PM 11.45 PM Lower Final TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Grand Final TBD 6.15 PM 9.15 PM 2.15 AM

HCS Anaheim: group standings

Group A

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Cloud9 0-0 – – 2 Oxygen Esports 0-0 – – 3 Sentinels 0-0 – – 4 Esports Arena Red 0-0 – –

Group B

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 FaZe Clan 0-0 – – 2 Fnatic 0-0 – – 3 Gamers First 0-0 – – 4 Esports Arena Red 0-0 – –

Group C

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Complexity 0-0 – – 2 G2 Esports 0-0 – – 3 OpTic Gaming 0-0 – – 4 UYU 0-0 – –

Group D

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 eUnited 0-0 – – 2 Pioneers 0-0 – – 3 Torrent 0-0 – – 4 XSET 0-0 – –

HCS Anaheim: Final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $45,000 2 TBD $27,500 3 TBD $14,000 4 TBD $7,800 5-6 TBD $3,850 TBD 7-8 TBD $3,000 TBD 9-12 TBD $2,500 TBD TBD TBD 13-16 TBD $1,750 TBD TBD TBD

HCS Anaheim: All qualified teams

The event will feature 16 of North America’s finest teams, including the top eight from the Kickoff Major. The only exception is NAVI, who are ineligible due to being a European team, with G2 Esports taking their spot in the competition.

The other eight teams were determined by the online qualifier held at the end of January. Some of those teams have been signed to big-name organizations for some time, while others, like Incognito and Pushin P, were only able to find organizational support in the lead-up to the event.

You can find the full list of teams below.