Halo Season 2 now in production as TV show adds new series regulars

Paramount’s Halo series is officially back for a Season 2, with new characters being confirmed to be joining for the upcoming season of the TV show.

Season 2 of Paramount’s Halo TV adaptation is underway, with the show beginning filming in Iceland before being expected to move on to Budapest and Hungary later on in the 2022.

The announcement was made via the official Halo TV show Twitter account, with a photo below also giving fans their first look at the cast and design for Season 2.

As well as confirming that production is underway, Paramount+ also announced two new characters for the show. James Ackerson — played by Joseph Morgan — has been described as “a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence.”

The second character to be joining the show is Talia Perez, played by Cristina Rodlo. Perez is described as “a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.”

The first season of the Halo TV series was received poorly by both fans and critics. In particular, fans took issue with the major plot changes and characterization issues the show had, with major outrage being caused online after one particular episode showcased The Master Chief losing his virginity.

Paramount The first season of the Halo TV show was a disappointment to fans of the game series.

In addition to this, game developer 343 Industries have been under fire for their work on the latest instalment of the franchise, Halo Infinite. While players have been worried about the rollout of the games content for months, this scrutiny has further intensified in the past month after 343 revealed that the previously promised split-screen co-op experience would no longer be coming to the game.

Given that filming for Season 2 of the Halo TV show has just begun, it is likely fans will have to wait some time before it is released. However, all of Season 1 can be watched now on Paramount+.