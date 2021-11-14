xQc reveals his biggest problem with League of Legends Arcane series

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel feels that Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show Arcane is missing some emotional depth.

Released on November 6, Arcane has filled the void for many League of Legends fans seeking more lore. Some players have waited years for Riot to make their own cinematic series, and the Netflix hit is exactly what was desired.

Arcane has been received pretty well from the entirety of the League of Legends community since release, so much so that it debuted at #1 on Netflix in over 30 countries.

However, one of the most popular Twitch streamers who started his career playing LoL, xQc, has a few critiques for the show’s creators.

During his stream on November 13, the streaming star got on the topic of Arcane with his chat. While it was received well by many LoL enthusiasts, xQc felt that something wasn’t quite right with the show.

“I don’t want to be rude or mean to Riot for no reason. But, as someone who’s played League forever, I’ve literally played it my entire life. The series feels not uneventful, but it’s missing emotional depth,” said the streamer.

xQc continued: “Some of it feels kind of hollow, and it kind of feels like it’s not like intense, everything feels like I’m not emotionally engaged in it that much.” He noted that there aren’t many “oh my god” moments given the lacking connection.

Despite the streamer’s criticism, Arcane has stolen the hearts of League players with its unique storytelling and diving headfirst into the lore of Runeterra.

With the series being such a success that Riot has already confirmed that more shows are on the way. Maybe those will have what xQc is looking for.