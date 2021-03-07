Take-Two CEO shuts down question about GTA 6: 'Rockstar will make the announcements' - Dexerto

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shut down a question on GTA 6 possibly releasing soon, saying any announcement will come from Rockstar Games.

The status of Grand Theft Auto 6 remains the biggest question in gaming today. Some leaks have claimed that it’s finished, and releasing in the near future, while other insiders have said it is still some years away.

Though, that hasn’t stopped fans, and investors of Take-Two – the publishers of Rockstar’s releases – bombarding them with questions about the game.

In early February, the publishers responded to questions about a possible remaster of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas releasing before GTA 6, saying any announcement will come from Rockstar.

Take-Two answer GTA 6 release date question

On March 5, Strauss Zelnick – the CEO at Take-Two – took part in Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – and to the surprise of no one, questions about GTA 6 came up again.

In terms of a release date, Zelnick wasn’t pushed for an exact day by Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak but was asked if he had any insight on what year the same would be released, given there have been a whole host of rumors.

“Right, so, Rockstar hasn’t announced any new titles for the market and when there’s an announcement to be made it’ll come from Rockstar, so I’ll probably leave you there and I don’t think you would have expected anything else,” the Take-Two CEO answered, brining the Q and A session to a close.

Some GTA fans will take Zelnick’s answer to mean that the game isn’t even close to releasing, while some others will believe it means the game is coming soon – that’s how split the fanbase is when it comes to GTA 6’s release.

Really, as the Take-Two CEO says, only time will tell and Rockstar will have the final say. Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before we know one way or another.