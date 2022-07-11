GTA 6 “needs to exceed expectations” Rockstar reveals

James Busby . 6 minutes ago

As the hype surrounding GTA 6 continues to build, Rockstar has revealed how it aims to deliver an experience that will “exceed player expectations”.

GTA 6 is one of the most hotly anticipated games in history, and the internet is constantly abuzz with various leaks and rumors. While Rockstar has yet to announce an official release date or show gameplay, the developers did reveal that they’re currently aiming to deliver upon the current hype.

It’s certainly not going to be an easy task, especially since GTA fans have been waiting for updates on the next open-world title for nearly ten years. News surrounding GTA 6 is still scarce, but Rockstar excited fans during a recent Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Online Community Update.

Rockstar wants GTA 6 to “exceed expectations”

Rockstar Games The excitement surrounding GTA 6 is reaching boiling point.

After confirming that support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online will start to scale back, they also revealed details on the development of GTA 6 – an area that obviously has fans excited.

“Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” said Rockstar. “[we] understand more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be.”

This news comes after Rockstar officially announced that GTA 6 is in “active development,” stating that they are “pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

While the developers have yet to reveal any GTA 6 gameplay, this update will likely spark a lot of hype in the community. We’ll likely hear further updates so make sure you check out our GTA page for all the latest news on GTA 6.

It’s been a busy year for GTA fans, with Rockstar’s work on other projects stalling due to bug fixes on the poorly-received GTA Trilogy remaster, while GTA Online’s next Summer Update is getting closer.

Meanwhile, Red Dead fans are less pleased and have accused Rockstar of “abandoning” the Wild West adventure.