Rockstar Games insider doubles down on GTA 6 2022 announcement

A Rockstar Games insider has seemingly doubled down on their claims that GTA 6 will, at long last, be revealed this year ahead of a supposed 2023 release date.

When Grand Theft Auto IV was released all the way back in 2013, not many GTA fans would have expected to wait nearly a decade before Rockstar Games finally followed it up with GTA 6.

Even though the iconic game developers have stayed radio silent on GTA 6, there have been a whole host of claims about the game – including the locations, characters, and even how the story will play out.

Throughout 2021, and into the early part of 2022, some leakers and insiders have stated that they don’t expect to see GTA 6 hit shelves before 2024, however, there are others that believe differently.

One of those thinking differently is reliable Rockstar Games insider TezFun, who has stated before that they believe GTA 6 will be announced in 2022 and in the hands of players within a year of that.

The insider has been dropping sporadic messages on the GTA Forums’ GTA 6 speculation thread, and seemingly doubled down on that belief on January 21.

“Can’t wait for the announcement this year,” the insider posted, leaving plenty of players excited that their long wait for communication from Rockstar might soon be coming to an end.

Given that the insider did follow it up with a message of “Sources: Trust me bro,” some fans believe that they might be trolling. However, Tez has been consistently on the money with regards to Rockstar info.

As ever with GTA 6, though, it is best to take everything with a pinch of salt until we get word from Rockstar or Take-Two. They’re the key players when it comes to Grand Theft Auto, and fans are beholden to them.