Infamous GTA 6 fan storms TV show again to demand answers about game

A GTA 6 fan who stormed German TV two years ago to demand answers about a release date has struck again, this time targeting a German football show.

With Rockstar Games and Take-Two holding their cards close to their chest about GTA 6, many fans have gotten pretty impatient and are really desperate to know more.

At this point, it’s all but confirmed that the highly-anticipated will take place in Vice City. We’ve all seen the massive leaks and videos from the early part of development already, but Rockstar has yet to reveal their own art or details just yet apart from confirming that it is in development.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some fans are hopeful that given the lackluster announcement around Red Dead Redemption’s port to Nintendo Switch, Rockstar will have to act and finally announce GTA 6. Though, one fan has taken things into his own hands once again.

GTA 6 fan storms Bundesliga show with questions about game

Over in Germany, one man decided to crash the August 20 episode of Doppelpass – a German TV show about that week’s round of games in the Bundesliga.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

It’s not the first time this particular fan has done it either. Two years ago, he crashed an episode of the ‘Hit the Star’ game show in his homeland, demanding answers about the release date for GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The man, who has not been named, stormed onto the Doppelpass set and interrupted the visibly confused hosts – including former Bayern Munich captain Stefan Effenberg. His questions aren’t quite as audible as last time, but he can be heard saying “Vice City” as one of the hosts tosses water onto him as he’s led away.

Naturally, some fans have found it rather funny that the man has struck again and has the same questions two years on. However, others were confused by why he’d targeted a football-focused show this time around.

Article continues after ad

As noted, we’re all still waiting on official details from Rockstar, and there is hope that we’ll get something by the end of the year. But, until then, it’s a waiting game.