How to get 10-year anniversary rewards in GTA Online

GTA Online’s 10-year anniversary celebrations have started to leak, including some new shirts to celebrate the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though Grand Theft Auto fans around the globe are eager to see Rockstar finally announce GTA 6, the 10-year anniversary for GTA 5 and GTA Online has slowly crept up as well.

Come September 17, GTA 5 will officially be ten years old, though it was a few weeks after that before GTA Online was introduced to the world. Rockstar has slowly been adding things to celebrate that milestone over the past few months, including the classic GTA Outfits for players to unlock.

On top of that, a number of shirts for the 10-year celebration were also leaked. A few of these had players believing that Rockstar was sending them a message about GTA 6, but there are a fair few more to come as well.

How to get GTA Online’s 10-year anniversary clothes

Seeing as the actual 10-year anniversary falls on a Sunday, Rockstar are using their September 14th weekly update – which drops on a Thursday – to add the new items in-game.

Dataminer and reputable insider Tez2 revealed an extended look at 14 new shirts, hoodies, and sweaters coming to the game, and also noted that an additional six will be available to anyone playing the next-gen version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

These t-shirts will be “awarded” to players so you’ll have to log-in come September 14, play for around 30 minutes, and then you should see at least a few of them being added to your wardrobe.

Some of the shirts could be added to clothing stores for you to claim as well. If that’s the case, you’ll have to go into one, find the Rockstar Anniversary section, and then select the shirts you want.

Even though it is the tenth anniversary, there isn’t an extensive update set for the game. But, who knows, it could finally lead to something about GTA 6. We live in hope.