How to get classic GTA outfits in GTA Online: Niko Bellic, Michael, Claude

GTA Online players now have the ability to unlock some classic GTA clothing from the likes of Niko Belic, Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips, and the silent Claude. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s been almost 10 years since GTA Online was first, and in that time, there has been plenty of chances for GTA fans to celebrate the history of the iconic franchise – including the addition of new items.

That’s been the same story in the new Los Santos Mercenaries update, which has started to introduce clothes to celebrate the 10-year anniversary. That includes an, unreleased as of yet, t-shirt that some believe is a message about GTA 6.

On top of that, there is also a new set of outfits that represent some classic characters from GTA 3, GTA IV, and, of course, GTA V. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

How to unlock Niko Bellic, Michael & Trevor outfits in GTA Online

That’s right, if you no longer want to dress up like a bootleg Niko Belic, you can finally dress up as the real deal in GTA Online. Well, as long as you play on PlayStation or Xbox Series X/S.

If you complete tier 4 challenges in the new career progression section, you’ll be on your way to unlocking these new clothes. You’ll first unlock Michael’s clothes after 5 challenges, Franklin after 10, Trevor after 15, Claude after 20, and then Niko after completing 25.

These challenges aren’t overly difficult and are things most players have accomplished through the 10 years of GTA Online as they relate to things like businesses, customizing cars, winning deathmatches, and completing heists.

The Mr Slick (Michael) – complete 5 Tier 4 challenges in career progress

The Hustler (Franklin) – complete 10 Tier 4 challenges in career progress

The Unbathed (Trevor) – complete 15 Tier 4 challenges in career progress

The Silent (Claude) – complete 20 Tier 4 challenges in career progress

The Hired Gun (Niko) – complete 25 Tier 4 challenges in career progress

Once you’ve unlocked them, you simply have to go to a clothing store, find the ‘career progress’ outfits section, and then equip the one you want to wear.

Along the way, you’ll also unlock other items – including cars and clothes – from completing the challenges so you’ll be full to the brim with new stuff!