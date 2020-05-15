How to get every GTA Online handgun for free

Rockstar Games have made it possible to grab all of the handguns you've never bought in Grand Theft Auto 5 for absolutely zero dollars. So, let's take a look at how to get all of them for free in GTA Online.

Just like any other week in-game, developers Rockstar have mixed things up with another content update – with patch notes being revealed on May 14. This saw the end of the limited time offer where players could grab the $360k alien suits for free, but introduced fresh discounts for several expensive products.

Included in Twitch Prime rewards were slashed prices for the Mammoth Tula plane and Grotti's Furia sports car – reduced in cost by 80% and 60%, in that order. However, one of the biggest things to come out of the patch was free handguns, and we're going to show you exactly how to claim them.

How to get free handguns in GTA 5

If you're looking for free pistols, you've come to the right place in terms of instructions, but there's one place you will have to visit on the map to make it all happen. This is a limited time offer, too, and will expire when next week's update hits on May 21.

Below is a step-by-step guide on what to do. You'll have a load of new weapons in no time to add to your inventory!

Log into Grand Theft Auto 5. Head over to the GTA Online. From there, place a marker on your nearest Ammu-Nation gun shop and make your way there. Look at the weapons behind the counter once you enter and pick from the free selection. Once redeemed, leave Ammu-Nation and try out your new firearms.

All GTA V Ammu-Nation locations

Where to get free handguns in GTA Online

If you're struggling to find your nearest Ammu-Nation, or can't be bothered checking the in-game map right now, don't worry. We've got you covered.

Below is a GTA V map with all Ammu-Nation stores circled, which should help you out when you're going to redeem your free gifts.

Is the Up-N-Atomizer free in GTA Online?

One thing that we can confirm, however, is that the expensive Up-N-Atomizer blaster has not been made free by this update.

So, that's that! All you have to do is visit one of these stores, take a look at the weapons that have been made free and take your pick! Hopefully, they will be useful for you in gunfights, missions, and heists in GTA Online.