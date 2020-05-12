GTA Online trick lets you break into Franklin's house

GTA Online players have been ‘breaking’ into Franklin’s house by using a neat trick with the Up-N-Atomizer pistol.

While GTA Online inhabits the same Los Santos background as the GTA V story mode, there isn’t much crossover between the two. Yes, you have Lester and Trevor’s buddy Ron helping you set up certain heists, but you aren’t going to see Franklin or Michael pounding the streets while out on a walk.

Though, the pair’s different lives do ‘exist’ in GTA Online anyway, as you can drive up to their houses and sort of have a look around. Yet, some players have taken it one step further and gotten inside the walls of Franklin’s house.

The neat trick was posted to the GTAOnline subreddit by Reddit user Preflipped, who noted that if you have an Up-N-Atomizer pistol in your inventory, you can break into Franklin’s house.

All you need to do is hop up on the wall to the left side of his house, follow it around until you’re on top of the garage, and then jump across to the main roof. Once there, if you shoot the Up-N-Atomizer towards the floor near the solar panels, your character should ragdoll and find their way inside.

Once in there, you can have a walk around and see everything that the house has inside – just like in GTA V’s story mode. Though, you won’t bump into Franklin in the living room or have to fight off Chop outside.

While it is a pretty cool trick, sadly, there isn’t that much to do once inside. You can walk around but that's about it – you aren’t going to be able to steal anything or even move in the house and make it your new home. Though, if you have got an Up-N-Atomizer pistol spare, it is something you’ll have to do at least once.