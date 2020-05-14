GTA Online update: Free weapons, Itali GTO, x3 cash rewards & more

A ton of weapons have been made completely free of charge in a new GTA Online update, but that's not all. There's a lot to unpack, so let's get right to it with the full patch notes.

Just like other weeks, Rockstar Games have shuffled the pack with another Grand Theft Auto V content update – although it's not like any other. There might be the usual Lucky Wheel reward refresh and cash boost rewards for specific missions, yet nobody could have predicted all handguns to be made free.

So, let's run through what's changed in this patch, one-by-one.

Advertisement

GTA Online May 14 update: What's changed?

Handguns are now free!

For a limited time, those who drop into GTA Online can grab handguns for absolutely nothing. With this great news comes some sad news, too, as the alien suits are no longer free. They're back to their usual hefty prices.

All you have to do is visit an Ammu-Nation and pick the one you want, before walking out with the loot. It's all on the house.

Advertisement

Itali GTO lands on GTA Casino podium

The Grossi Itali GTO is worth a staggering $1,965,000 from Legendary Motorsport, but if you're thinking about buying one you might want to wait another week.

Between May 14 and 20 the luxury motorcar will be included in the Lucky Wheel rewards.

Read More: GTA V reportedly going free on Epic Games Store

As players will know by now, they each get one free spin of the game each day. Depending on what it lands on, you could walk away with a new t-shirt or this brand new vehicle – so let's hope you're one that gets a rub of the green this week.

Advertisement

GTA cash boosts and discounts

Good news for players who enjoy Bunker Sell Missions, too, as they have been given x3 cash and RP rewards for this update.

Double rewards have been set for Bunker and Missile Base Adversary modes, with a 50 percent speed boost on Bunker Research. A full list of new discounts can be seen below, courtesy of Tez2:

Bunkers and Bunker renovations/upgrades (40% off)

Entity XXR (40% off)

Sultan RS (40% off)

Emerus (30% off)

Nightshark (30% off)

Advertisement

Twitch Prime rewards

Twitch Prime members will also be entitled to a further 10% slash of the discounted prices, with exclusive sales on both the Mammoth Tula and Grotti Furia – 80% and 70% respectively.

More information on that and how to claim them in our helpful GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards guide.

So, there we have it! That's everything you need to know about this week's content update in GTA Online. For more in-game news and guides, follow us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL.