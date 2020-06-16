GTA V theory suggests PS5 expansion will be in Liberty City

Rockstar and Take-Two’s previous cease and desist order against the developers of a GTA modding tool could signal what’s coming in the PS5 expansion if new theories are correct.

Back in June of 2017, Rockstar and its parent company sent a cease and desist order to sites distributing the OpenIV GTA V modding tool, and developers stopped all major work on it shortly after.

One of the main projects featured on OpenIV was a group of modders trying to bring Liberty City into GTA V, which led Reddit user bozidarilic to speculate that Rockstar’s actions were to protect a future game, such as the PS5 expansion.

“We did not see the trailer of Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 yet. We saw reused footage and that's the main reason the trailer gets disliked so much. But, hear me out, I have another theory," bozidarilic explained. "Remember that leaked Liberty City reworked picture?"

"My thoughts are that they planned to release some Liberty City DLC in GTA V after the GTA V got successful, but they scrapped it later," they explained. "Now they're reusing all those assets to implement in in the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V."

Since one of OpenIV's biggest projects was to rebuild the entirety of Liberty City in the GTA V engine, bozi speculated the upcoming PS5 expansion could have been why the publisher threatened legal action.

"This also could be the reason Take-Two sent C&D to those modders who tried to port Liberty City to GTA V," they hypothesized. "Makes perfect sense, when you think about it."

In the comments, another user mentioned rap group City Morgue who dropped a hint they're working with Rockstar for GTA on Instagram. The group hails from New York City, so it would make sense if they were working to make a soundtrack to a game or expansion set in their home city's digital counterpart.

It will be interesting to see how Rockstar will add Liberty City to GTA V, if that's actually what they're plan is. We could play as Trevor, Michael and Franklin taking a trip to the Big Apple, or take the place of Nico Bellic.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, as Rockster hasn't released any information about what new content will be coming to the "expanded and enhanced" edition, but stick with Dexerto to get all the latest news and updates as we get closer to release.