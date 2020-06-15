GTA Online heatmap reveals Los Santos' most popular locations

One dedicated Grand Theft Auto Online fan has gone above and beyond to reveal the most popular locations in Los Santos. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most active location is located within the main city.

GTA Online’s vast Los Santos map gives players the chance to do pretty much whatever they want. You can cause havoc in the populated main city, keep to yourself in the desert-like northern section, or even go out and sail across the sea.

Even though the map is gigantic, players do usually congregate on certain areas – be it the Airport, Casino, or around the Ammu-Nation in Pillbox Hill, to name just a few. Yet, one player has produced a heatmap that shows off some of the other popular locations so you know where to avoid as a new player.

The incredibly detailed map comes from Zack Zwiezen, showing that the most popular location in all of Los Santos isn’t the Airport or Casino. Instead, it is the set of apartments located towards Vespucci Beach that pretty much everyone owns, or has owned at some point.

Aside from the apartments, the Los Santos Customs that sits just down the road near Rockford Hills is also highly-populated. As Zack points out, this could be because of the number of griefers that want to ruin another player’s day – though, Rockstar have implemented changes to counter those trolls.

On top of the popular city-based locations, Fort Zancudo and Paleto Bay dominate the popularity in the north. These are both understandable given that you can break into Zancudo and grab a jet.

As for Paleto Bay, well, there are plenty of cheap properties up there – including a bunker and arcade that have been free in the past so that players can run different businesses.

Obviously, players are going to have their favorite locations aside from those that they need to visit like homes and businesses.

As more and more players continue to flood into GTA Online, other spots will, no doubt, fly up the rankings in the future.