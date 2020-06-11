GTA V gets "expanded and enhanced" for PS5 and Xbox Series X

During Sony's official "The Future of Gaming" livestream on June 11, it was revealed that an "expanded and enhanced" version of Grand Theft Auto V will be making its way to consoles in 2021.

Grand Theft Auto VI still hasn't been announced just yet, and that may be because Rockstar Games is still looking to get as much mileage as possible out of Grand Theft Auto V.

With the advent of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game is going to get a new lease on life with a newly-enhanced version you'll be able to enjoy on both new consoles when they debut. The announcement came during Sony's PlayStation 5-centric event today, where a wide variety of new titles for the upcoming system were shown off.

In addition to announcing that Grand Theft Auto V was officially getting an updated version, there are freebies in store for folks looking for some instant gratification.

Right now, PlayStation 4 owners who already have a copy of Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 4 will get $1 million in GTA Cash until the PlayStation 5 version launches in 2021. It's a great time to dive into the series, especially if you've been waiting on the "very best" version to play before taking the plunge.

GTA V "enhanced" for PS5 and Xbox Series X

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P20ASB1MdnI

Rockstar Games confirmed following the initial Grand Theft Auto V announcement that the game would also be coming to Xbox Series X as well. The official press release indicated that "the adventures of Michael, Franklin, and Trevor are coming to a new generation of consoles."

At present, it isn't exactly clear what "expanded and enhanced" in this context. According to Rockstar, it means "a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."

Interestingly enough, Rockstar is also interested in releasing a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online in the second half of 2021. For its first three months on the market, it will be available as a freebie exclusively for PlayStation 5 players. Following that, it appears it could end up with a price tag, though it's currently free to anyone who owns a copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

Additional announcements regarding the future of Grand Theft Auto V on the next console generation are still to come.