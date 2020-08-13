GTA Online: Where to find Solomon's 10 Movie Props collectibles

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Online Summer Special update finally arrived on August 12 and a new mission asks players to track down 10 collectibles across the map. We’ve got you covered with a full rundown on where they’re hidden in Los Santos.

GTA Online’s latest major content drop introduced a wide array of new missions, vehicles, and plenty more. A movie studio was robbed in the fictional city and it falls on your shoulders to find all of the stolen items.

If you’re up for the challenge, a hefty wad of cash will be yours for the taking. Not only that, but a special outfit can also be unlocked upon retrieving all 10 collectibles. It’s certainly a worthwhile mission for any avid player.

The job will see you traveling far and wide across Los Santos as the parts have been scattered across the map. You’ll also need to collect a few vehicles on top of these items. Here’s a full overview of the mission and where everything is hidden.

Full GTA Online map on where to find the Movie Props

From the very top of the region to the heart of the bustling city, you’ll need to prepare for a lengthy journey. Some items are close together but others couldn’t be further from your starting point, as we can see in the map from Reddit user ‘Mackofi.’

Occasionally you’ll be able to spot some of the items out in the open. However, most of them will require a little more on-foot investigation. They could be hidden around corners, on top of mountains, inside bathrooms, and so much more.

Below is a full breakdown of all hidden collectibles and where to find them in GTA Online’s Summer Special update:

WIFA Award - Found in Vanilla Unicorn in the back room. Meltdown Film Reel - As soon as you leave Solomon's office, next to a trash can. Monster Head - On top of a pile of rocks near the Altruist camp. Clapperboard - Found inside an office at the Fort Zancudo control tower, check the ground floor for desks. Alien Head - Look for the Beam Me Up mural to find this one. Mummy Head - Found outside just behind the cheap clubhouse. Headdress - Found in the bathrooms inside the Diamond Casino.

Where to find Solomon’s Movie Vehicles

As well as the 7 physical collectibles, there are three vehicles to find as well. Each of which can spawn at three possible locations. You might get lucky and find all of them on your first try, but there’s a chance you’ll need to scout nine spots in total.

It’s entirely random so there’s no way to manipulate the spawns in GTA Online. If you happen to be closing in one, however, an indicator will appear on your radar. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Below is another breakdown, this time highlighting all possible spawn locations for the vehicles in GTA Online’s Summer Special update:

Rumpo Van - Can be found while driving over San Andreas Bridge, outside of Lester's factory, or parked in Simmet Alley. Pony Van - Can be found near the Epsilon Center, in the Kortz Center parking lot, or along Tongva Drive. Rebel Pickup - Can be found on the Great Ocean Highway, in an alley behind the Hen House, or in a parking lot outside of Willie's Supermarket.

Once you’ve followed the guides and collected everything, $150,000 will be yours along with the Space Interloper Outfit.