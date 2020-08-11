GTA Online Summer update: Start time, patch notes, more

GTA Online is set to get a load of new content with the 2020 Summer Update, and we have all the info about what's headed your way including early patch notes, when the even starts, and more.

Rockstar Games has been building up the hype for the latest Summer Update in GTA Online for quite some time now, and we'll finally get to dive into all of the new content following the patch.

As for when we can expect the update to happen, all signs are pointing to it going down at approximately 8 AM EST, or 1 PM BST on Tuesday, August 11.

We've already gotten hints from Rockstar as to what we can expect to arrive in this update, including an actual use for those yachts, so let's take a look at what's included in the Summer Update.

New Super Yacht co-op missions

An all-new set of missions will be available, but only if you own a Galaxy Super Yacht. The missions will launch from your floating apartment complex and can be done solo or with up to three friends.

Everything from deep-sea diving to "high-speed hijinks on the high seas" has been teased by Rockstar, and we can't wait to jump in and see what they're all about.

Business Battles & Adversary Modes

Several new Business Battles are being added as well, offering some serious rewards in "surprising places." Exactly what is being added remains to be seen, but at least we'll have a way to make some money and save up for a Super Yacht of our own now.

There will also be a jackpot of new Adversary Modes for players to face off against one another in at Diamond Casino following the update, in case you need a break from all the new missions.

New Vehicles & Open Wheel races

More than a dozen new vehicles are being added to GTA Online with the update as well, including rides for Benny to customize, off-roaders, tunable sports cars, and a pair of new Open Wheel models like in the image above.

The new class of cars comes with its own series of Open Wheel Races, where you can prove your the master of the road no matter what you drive. If that's not enough, you'll also be able to design your own street circuit through Los Santos using the Open Wheel Race Creator.

What part of GTA Online's Summer Update are you looking forward to most?