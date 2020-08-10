How to email players in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online players can actually use the usually hilarious emails to send messages to friends and enemies. Here’s how you can do so.

Even though GTA V is almost a decade old, players are still finding things that they didn’t know about in Los Santos. Take the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ in Paleto Bay as an example, players get teleported when they hit a certain location, or even the ‘zombie’ that hangs around North Vinewood.

Advertisement

These things extend to GTA Online too as players are still finding new ways to play the game – be it taking down survival missions with ease or being able to taunt an enemy using the in-game phone.

However, did you know that you can actually email other players through the EyeFind website? Well, you can, and it’s actually pretty simple.

Advertisement

How to email friends in GTA Online

Just like using the phone to call other players – where you simply slide the phone up, find their name in your contacts, and hit dial – emailing is actually pretty simple.

Read More: Hilarious GTA Online glitches are sending cars flying through the sky

You can use your phone as well as any laptop or PC that is laying around Los Santos and head to the EyeFind emails. It is hard to miss the email system, because as the in-game internet loads up, they’re displayed by the large envelope.

Simply click that, scroll down the list of players until you find someone you want to message and then type something out. Hit send and then the next time they open up the internet, they’ll have your message.

Advertisement

Open the web browser Head to the envelope icon for EyeFind Find somebody you want to message Type out your message and hit send!

Now, is this really all that useful? Well, no, but it could be pretty funny. You can easily taunt an enemy after stealing from them and if they don’t see the email for a few days, you’re pretty much long gone.

Plus, it makes the laptops in your homes and businesses useful outside of just sitting there, doing nothing.