All GTA Online Summer Update vehicles and prices revealed

The GTA Online Summer Update is here and on top of all new missions and jobs, there are 15 new cars to get your hands on.

After plenty of hype and speculation, GTA Online’s annual summer update is now to be downloaded. The new patch adds a whole host of new missions across Los Santos, including Open Wheel Races, Business Battles, and more.

On top of that, though, Rockstar have also added a whole host of new cars to the mix. Spread across the Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Legendary Motorsports, and Benny’s Original Motorworks, there are 15 new cars to buy.

So, here’s everything you need to know about them, including just how much they’re going to set you back when you hit the buy button.

Legendary Motorsports – Los Santos Summer Special cars

Legendary Motorsports is the website where you can find the absolute best cars in GTA Online. The website is home to the speed demons of Los Santos, and the Summer Special update expands on that.

There are four new cars in total, with two of these – the BR8 and DR1 – being styled on F1 cars. These will cost $3,400,000 and $2,997,000 respectively.

As for the other two cars, these are the sporty Lampadti Tigon and the Invetero Coquette D10. Again, these two are not cheap – clocking in at $1,510,000 and $2,310,000 respectively.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos – Los Santos Summer Special cars

If you’re more of a Sunday driver who just wants to get around the city without bringing attention to yourself, Southern San Andreas Super Autos is the place to shop.

In the Summer Special update, the website has five new cars available. These include the Canis Seminole Frontier, Dundready Landstalker, and BF Club. These will cost $678,000, $1,220,000, and $1,280,000 respectively.

The other two cars, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and Imponte Beater Dukes, have hugely different price tags. The latter clocks in with a cool $1,380,000 price tag, while the Dukes is significantly cheaper at $378,000.

Benny's Original Motorworks – Los Santos Summer Special cars

The final six new cars from the Summer Special update are found on Benny’s Original Motorworks website, so you already know that they’re incredibly customizable.

These are the Bravado Gauntlet, Bravado Youga, Benefactor Glen, Declasse Yosemite, Vaid Peyote, and the Albany Manana.

The prices for these cars vary quite a decent bit too. The Gauntlet is the most expensive at $615,000, Yosemite costs $485,000, Glen is $200,000, Youga is a cool $195,000, while the Peyote and Manana cost $38,000 and $10,000.

Unlike previous updates, these cars are available once you drop into the Los Santos Summer Special update. There is no drip feeding this around.

Some of these prices will no doubt change in the future, but for now, make sure your Maze Bank account is topped up if you want to go on a spending spree.