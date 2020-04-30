GTA Online update: Reaper Casino vehicle, Twitch Prime rewards & 3x cash

GTA Online players on PS4, Xbox One and PC are welcoming a brand-new update on April 30, bringing a new car on the podium, money and RP rewards and discounts to the game, among other things.
The weekly update keeps GTA Online content fresh even now, almost seven years after Grand Theft Auto V first released, with vehicles and rewards coming to the game on a regular basis and giving players something to grind for.
While Rockstar Games haven’t yet released official patch notes for the April 30 update, leaker TezFunz2 has given players the lowdown on what to expect when they load up GTA after the update.
GTA Online April 30 update
New Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Reaper
The Lucky Wheel Casino reward for this week is the Reaper, a Lamborghini Huracan-inspired supercar that embodies the luxury vehicles GTA players love to collect.
With a purchase price a little under $1.6 million, the Reaper is guaranteed to turn heads, especially if you take it to Los Santos Customs to personalize it a bit and really make the car yours.
GTA$ and RP Bonuses
As always, players can earn boosted rates of GTA$ and RP for playing different modes. Here’s how you can maximize your earnings from playing in the April 30 update.
3x GTA$ and RP
- Business Battles
2x GTA$ and RP
- Hotring Circuit races
- Issi Classic races
- RC Bandito races
- Special Cargo business
Property and Vehicle discounts
As usual, GTA Online players will be able to earn discounts and take up special offers on property and vehicles this week. Here’s what’s available.
- 40% Off Nightclubs
- 60% Off Hotring Sabre ($332,000)
- 40% Off Strikeforce ($2,280,000)
- 35% Off Oppressor ($1,722,500)
- 40% Off Laser weapons
Races and Time Trials
- Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come
- Time Trial: Tongva Valley
- RC Time Trial: Construction Site II
Twitch Prime rewards
Twitch Prime members are able to get rewards each month in GTA Online. Here’s what Rockstar are offering in the newest update:
- 80% Off Pfister 811 ($227,000)
- 60% Off Declasse Drift Yosemite ($523,200 - $392,400)
A facility dupe glitch has also been patched to improve the game’s quality of life.
That’s everything we know that is included in the GTA Online April 30 update, though it’s possible something else pops up as players become accustomed to the update – and we’ll be sure to report on anything new.