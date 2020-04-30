GTA Online update: Reaper Casino vehicle, Twitch Prime rewards & 3x cash

GTA Online players on PS4, Xbox One and PC are welcoming a brand-new update on April 30, bringing a new car on the podium, money and RP rewards and discounts to the game, among other things.

The weekly update keeps GTA Online content fresh even now, almost seven years after Grand Theft Auto V first released, with vehicles and rewards coming to the game on a regular basis and giving players something to grind for.

While Rockstar Games haven’t yet released official patch notes for the April 30 update, leaker TezFunz2 has given players the lowdown on what to expect when they load up GTA after the update.

Advertisement

GTA Online April 30 update

New Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Reaper

The Lucky Wheel Casino reward for this week is the Reaper, a Lamborghini Huracan-inspired supercar that embodies the luxury vehicles GTA players love to collect.

Read More: GTA Online bug is completely changing Diamond Heist approaches

With a purchase price a little under $1.6 million, the Reaper is guaranteed to turn heads, especially if you take it to Los Santos Customs to personalize it a bit and really make the car yours.

Advertisement

GTA$ and RP Bonuses

As always, players can earn boosted rates of GTA$ and RP for playing different modes. Here’s how you can maximize your earnings from playing in the April 30 update.

3x GTA$ and RP

Business Battles

2x GTA$ and RP

Hotring Circuit races

Issi Classic races

RC Bandito races

Special Cargo business

Advertisement

Property and Vehicle discounts

As usual, GTA Online players will be able to earn discounts and take up special offers on property and vehicles this week. Here’s what’s available.

40% Off Nightclubs

60% Off Hotring Sabre ($332,000)

40% Off Strikeforce ($2,280,000)

35% Off Oppressor ($1,722,500)

40% Off Laser weapons

Races and Time Trials

Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come

Time Trial: Tongva Valley

RC Time Trial: Construction Site II

Advertisement

Twitch Prime rewards

Twitch Prime members are able to get rewards each month in GTA Online. Here’s what Rockstar are offering in the newest update:

80% Off Pfister 811 ($227,000)

60% Off Declasse Drift Yosemite ($523,200 - $392,400)

A facility dupe glitch has also been patched to improve the game’s quality of life.

Read More: Puzzling new GTA PlayStation leak has left fans scratching their heads

That’s everything we know that is included in the GTA Online April 30 update, though it’s possible something else pops up as players become accustomed to the update – and we’ll be sure to report on anything new.