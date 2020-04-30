Puzzling new GTA PlayStation leak has left fans scratching their heads

A new PlayStation-specific Grand Theft Auto leak has the gaming community all too confused as old entries appear to be returning in an odd way.

As leaks continue to slip through the cracks in the lead up to GTA 6, Rockstar’s avid fan base appears to be on top of every little detail ahead of an official unveiling.

However, one particular leak has the community stumped as earlier entries in the franchise appear to be making a return in a confusing way.

Similar to the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) that applies age ratings to video games in America, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) rating board handles ratings across its own region.

Two classic Rockstar titles have been passed through the rating board with a few odd twists. Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2, released in 1997 and 1999 respectively, appear to be making a comeback.

The former was approved with a 16+ rating, while the sequel received an 18+ label. However, both titles are set to release on April 30, according to the rating board, and both are supposedly headed to the PlayStation 3.

Given that the former generation of hardware ended its production in 2017, the listings have gamers around the world scratching their heads.

Why would two overhead classics be making a comeback on such an outdated system? And why would they both be released out of nowhere? There are no clear cut answers just yet, but there are a few possible explanations.

One likely scenario could see the two popular games added to Sony’s digital streaming service, PlayStation Now. This cloud-based subscription service allows PlayStation 4 users to play classic titles from previous generations.

Another theory could see the old releases lining up for a PlayStation 5 crossover. There’s no telling the extent of the PS5’s backwards compatibility, though these listings could hint at the digital potential to replay classic games.

With the release dates set to April 30, there’s a good chance that we hear something official out of Rockstar or Sony very soon.

It is worth noting, however, that these ratings have only appeared from the European board. ESRB is yet to classify the old titles for the PlayStation 3 in America.