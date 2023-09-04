GTA 6 leak claims Joe Rogan will play a big role but fans aren’t buying it

It has been claimed that GTA 6 will feature Joe Rogan and the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast in a big way, but some Grand Theft Auto fans are pretty skeptical.

Seeing as September 17, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary since the release of GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto fans from around the globe have been getting excited about the possibility of finally hearing something about GTA 6.

It has been claimed by reliable source that, before the year is out, Rockstar Games and Take-Two will finally unveil the title that the gaming world has been waiting for. Though, as it stands, the only thing we’ve got to go on is the dump of early development videos that were leaked a year ago.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In those clips, we saw a brief glimpse at the new locations around Vice City, the two protagonists, and some new mechanics. Though, there wasn’t much else to go.

GTA 6 leaks claims Joe Rogan will be involved

With this being GTA, there will be some incorporation of the real world – mainly through parodies – but it has also been claimed that Joe Rogan will play a part in things.

That’s according to Audioviser, who reported that a “trusted source close to Rockstar Games” has informed them that episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast will take over the airwaves in GTA 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The report claims that, while details remain slightly “murky,” players will likely be able to go to a Rogan-themed radio station to hear parts of his podcast in-game. Though, it’d likely be episodes and snippets that fit in the GTA universe rather than acting like a Spotify feed.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games 10 years after GTA 5, fans are becoming impatient for the next game in the series.

Plenty of players are skeptical, though, with many noting that somebody like Rogan would more likely be parodied in GTA than used as a real person.

Article continues after ad

“I see them making fun of him, maybe making a character that’s inspired by him,” said one. “That would break the immersion a bit too much,” added another. “This has to be satire, although I feel like the devs would make a podcast that mimics the s*it that happens in Joe Rogan’s podcasts,” commented another.

It’s not like GTA hasn’t had celebrity involvement in the past. Frank Ocean has his own Blonded radio in GTA 5, while Dr Dre has appeared in missions in GTA Online. And, of course, the original Vice City had Phil Collins performing a set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Until we see some actual details from Rockstar, players should take leaks with a heavy pinch of salt. There are plenty of fake claims out there as it is.