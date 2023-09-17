Mega-fan wished GTA 5 a happy 10th birthday in person

A player who claimed that GTA 5 “meant so much to me” decided he needed to wish the game a happy 10th birthday in person, and traveled all the way to Edinburgh to do just that.

GTA 5 initially launched in 2013 on the two-generation old PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It has achieved critical acclaim over the years, garnering over 160 million copies sold and winning the VGX award for Game of the Year in 2013.

Today, September, 17, marked the 10th anniversary of the legendary and still-played game.

One fan felt so strongly about the game, stating it “meant so much to me,” that he traveled hours to visit the Rockstar headquarters in person and delivered a personalized birthday card.

Happy Birthday GTA 5

The fan traveled from his house to the developers’ Rockstar HQ in Edinburgh to deliver the message in person.

His custom card, with a picture on the front of a cover of GTA 5 and “10 today!” in emboldened letters, read:

“To Rockstar Games,

Congratulations on 10 years of Grand Theft Auto 5.

I have been playing since 2013 and have loved every second of it. I actually own 25 copies of GTA 5 now.

Thank you for making this game which has had a huge positive impact on myself and millions of others.

All the best, @J4KEFRADZ.”

The video showed J4KE walking through the spinning front doors of Rockstar’s HW to deliver his handcrafted message, and loyal GTA fans hoped that he managed to get a sneak peek at GTA 6 while he was in there – which still doesn’t have an official release date.

J4KE wasn’t the only one to notice that it was GTA 5’s anniversary. All across social media platforms, influencers who gained fame from the game and casual fans wished Rockstar and GTA 5 congratulations on the game’s prolonged success.

But, for some, it was a harsh reminder that it has been 10 years since their favorite franchise’s last release – and there is still no sign of GTA 6.