GTA 6 fan left stunned after finding his doppelganger in reveal trailer

A fan of Grand Theft Auto 6 was befuddled and surprised when they found what appears to be their in-game doppelganger in the recently revealed trailer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has completely blown up the internet. The heavily anticipated sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5, players have been waiting for many years just to get a glimpse of what Rockstar Games has been cooking up. Thanks to a recently leaked trailer, one that was soon made official, players were able to finally take a look at what will be coming for the next installment of the series.

The trailer, which has amassed 115 million views on YouTube already, depicts a stylish Floridian-esque landscape. The trailer also references iconic viral moments, including wrassling an alligator and twerking while riding on top of a car. Naturally.

However, that may not have been the most interesting part of the trailer according to one fan, who was left stunlocked after they discovered their doppelganger in the release trailer.

GTA fan amazed after discovering doppelganger in new release trailer

As shown on Reddit, the fan stood up next to a YouTube thumbnail, that clearly depicted a character in-game looking similar to them. From their hair to their outfit, their golden teeth, and even the necklace they were wearing at the time, showed heaps of uncanny similarities between the pair.

In disbelief, the fan said, “That motherf**ker right there is not real. They said it’s me y’all. New Grand Theft Auto 6.

“He look like me? I think we got the same mouth. Twin?” they exclaimed.

The character doesn’t remain on the screen for very long but in such a monumental trailer it’s clear that the fan was absolutely hyped to see themself being featured in some capacity.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released sometime in 2025, making fans change up their lifestyle choices just to be around for its launch. You can read more about the upcoming sequel and more here.