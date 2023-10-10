GTA 6 engine features game-changing weather system and realistic car crashes: report

A new report about GTA 6’s RAGE engine has revealed new details about the long-awaited title including some of the game’s new features.

GTA 6 has become of of the most anticipated games of all time, despite not even being officially announced, and a new report could help explain why it’s taken so long for the game to release.

Rockstar Games’ RAGE engine is set to get a massive upgrade, even larger than the one it received going from GTA 5 to Red Dead Redemption 2, according to Rockstar Mag.

In the new report, it’s alleged that this iteration of the RAGE engine will include revamped physics, realistic time management, better AI and more.

GTA 6 to include realistic vehicle crash physics

According to Rockstar Mag’s sources, the graphics gap will be much bigger than prior projects by the developer and there are some big upgrades being worked on pertaining to physics.

The Grand Theft Auto series wouldn’t be the same without vehicles, and for GTA VI, Rockstar has reportedly made many changes from GTA 5.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is set to be a big upgrade from RDR2.

“Many improvements have been made to vehicle physics thanks to a significant increase in the number of polygons compared to GTA 5. This will allow for more precise deformations, and therefore by extension, more realistic accidents,” the report states.

GTA 6 leak reveals game-changing weather

GTA 6 will also reportedly feature big advancements to water physics and lighting, which, given the game’s setting of Vice City being a stand-in for Miami, is a big deal when it comes to realism.

These enhancements all come together in the form of a real weather system that will impact the game world by making it more difficult to drive in a storm among other factors.

“The gusts will damage the vegetation and create waves which will disrupt the peace and quiet of beach occupants. Rain and wind will impact your handling while traveling at high speed. Sunrises and sunsets will be more realistic than ever and nights more disturbing,” the report claims.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 will reportedly feature revamped weather physics.

Interestingly, back in 2021, a job listing by Rockstar hinted that GTA 6 will feature “large-scale destruction” and new weather systems, so it seems like the two could be connected.

As for when players will get a chance to try out these new gameplay features themselves, although Rockstar still hasn’t even uploaded a trailer for GTA 6, comments from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick have suggested that the game will be released as early as 2024.

Until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest news and rumors about GTA 6.