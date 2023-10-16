GTA 6 rumors point to major changes for Rockstar’s engine

A series of rumored details suggest that the engine used to build GTA VI has seen significant changes from earlier iterations.

Games produced by any of Rockstar’s studios have their own, immediately recognizable, style. Despite notable improvements with each release, playing through the Grand Theft Auto series has remained a relatively consistent experience.

What GTA VI is going to look like when it does eventually release is another thing entirely. Though many theories are floating around, there is still very little concrete information available.

Now, new information adds significant credence to the idea that GTA VI could be very different to anything fans have seen before.

GTA 6 rumors suggest significant changes to the game’s engine

Citing confidential sources within the company, these leaks seem to point to some huge updates for the game engine. From physics to weather cycles, it looks like many elements of the game are being overhauled.

Water physics and vehicle deformation have been updated, with both being simulated more accurately in real-time. Additionally, this focus on simulation extends to the day-night cycle, with more realistic time management a priority.

Artificial intelligence is also cited as a significant change. Though specifics are unclear, interactions with NPCs and the police will be noticeably different. Rendering is also being improved, with lighting and texture updates a priority.

Weather is also set to undergo significant updating. This new information suggests that the dynamic weather will physically affect the game world. High winds will change the way the sea behaves and cause beaches to empty out.

If all of the above turns out to be true, GTA VI will be far more advanced than any game the developer has produced to date. Official announcements are yet to materialize but with pressure mounting and more information emerging, it seems only a matter of time before they do.