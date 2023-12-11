GTA 5’s Michael responds to xQc’s $1M offer to get GTA 6 early

Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Ned Luke, best known for voicing Michael De Santa, has officially responded to xQc’s $1M offer to play GTA 6 ahead of time.

Rockstar Games shocked the world this month by finally revealing GTA VI to the world with an official trailer and a release window of 2025. Naturally, many fans don’t want to wait that long.

With over a year still to go until the game releases, some streamers such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Adin Ross have offered big money to play the game early and they got a response in an unlikely place.

In a reply to a Dexerto tweet discussing xQc’s $1M offer to Rockstar, Ned Luke, someone who could very well have the pull to get the French Canadian an early copy, made his case.

GTA 5’s Michael actor trolls xQc after $1M GTA 6 offer

According to Ned Luke, he could get xQc GTA 6 one day early, but there would be a bit of a catch.

“Tell that dumbass to put the Million in my account,” demanded Luke. “I’ll get the game for him a day early…Promise. Nonrefundable direct deposit required.”

Of course, while the actor might be able to get Lengyel the game early given his work on the past GTA game, the wording suggests this could be a joke or an attempt to get money from the Kick star.

So far, xQc has yet to respond to Luke’s “offer” but it could be one of the easiest GTA heists of all time if Lengyel accepts, especially under those terms.

This isn’t the only lucrative GTA 6 request to make headlines recently. The Florida Joker, an IRL criminal referenced in the trailer has even demanded millions from Rockstar for his appearance.

In any case, with GTA VI not releasing until 2025, it seems like there is still quite a bit of development to go. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest GTA news and updates.