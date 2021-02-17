Logo
GTA 5 Casino griefer gets ultimate karma on the Lucky Wheel

Published: 17/Feb/2021 11:54

by James Busby
GTA 5 Lucky wheel in the casino
Rockstar Games

GTA 5’s Diamond Casino offers players plenty of ways to win big cash payouts and luxury prizes. However, just like every multiplayer game, there a few players who are out to cause trouble. 

While it’s inevitable that you’ll come across online trolls when playing online in GTA 5, there are times where you just don’t expect it. After all, meeting a grizzly end while tearing through the crime-infested streets of Los Santos is all a part of the experience. In fact, it’s a rare occasion if you don’t manage to catch a bullet from a fellow player. 

However, one area many players don’t expect to get griefed is in the game’s Casino. This glitzy gambling hub features everything from slot machines, roulette wheels, and track horse racing.

Not only do these mini-games give players the opportunity to win huge amounts of money, they can also offer a brief respite from the game’s most notorious trolls. However, one player quickly found that this wasn’t the case. 

Diamond Casino in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s casino can net you plenty of money if you’re lucky.

GTA 5 trolling gone wrong

One of the most popular mini-games available in GTA Online’s Diamond Casino is the Lucky Wheel.

This wheel can be spun once every real-life 24 hours and offers players the chance to win everything from cash prizes to luxury cars. As a result, many players often head over to the Casino every day in order to try their luck at winning it big. 

Unfortunately, Reddit user littleolemanboy quickly found that this simple task would become frustratingly difficult. In order to spin the Lucky Wheel, only one player can be near the activity at one time. This makes it particularly difficult to access should another player be nearby. 

Dude kept blocking my spin for 5 minutes after he took his. He played himself. Don’t be a Douche. from gtaonline

Littleolemanboy quickly found that this was the case when another GTA Online player began to constantly block them from using the Lucky Wheel. Every time littleolemanboy attempted to spin the wheel, they were instantly blocked from accessing the machine. 

This back and forth carried on for five minutes before the troll eventually slipped up, giving littleolemanboy just enough time to spin the wheel. The wheel began cycling through a the various prizes before finally landing on the podium vehicle.

Not only had littleolemanboy beaten this annoying troll, they also got the added bonus of rubbing it in their face. The Lucky Wheel winner proudly strolled up to the troll and began to cheer, while the frustrated griefer flipped him off. It’s certainly safe to say that this online troll played themselves. 

Call of Duty

Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, perks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:45 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:46

by James Busby
M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. 

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The M82 could prove useful in Warzone.

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

  • Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip 
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. 

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots. 

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle. 

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed for ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum.

M83 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Snappy and satisfying, the M82 is great fun to use.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights. 

In terms of perks, Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter. 

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Field Mic. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision. 

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.