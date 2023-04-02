Does GTA Online still have Prime Gaming rewards? Situation explained

Subscribing to Amazon Prime gives players plenty of benefits in a variety of different games, but does this still extend to GTA Online? Here’s everything fans need to know about GTA Online’s Prime Gaming situation.

As many video game fans know, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offer includes a variety of perks outside of the delivery service, like its connection to the streaming platform Twitch.

An active Prime Gaming subscription also gives players downloadable content for a plethora of different games, like League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Pokemon Go, to name a few.

This also included Rockstar Games’ GTA Online. However, the developer recently updated its policy toward claiming free rewards for Prime Gaming users. Here’s a breakdown of everything fans need to know about these GTA Online Prime gaming changes.

Will GTA Online still offer Prime Gaming rewards?

As confirmed by Rockstar Support on March 31, 2023, Prime Gaming benefits will no longer be supported in GTA Online as of March 31, 2023. This change also extends to Rockstar’s other online title, Red Dead Online, whose support will end on April 3, 2023.

The support page also explained that Prime Gaming members who play GTA Online anytime between March 30 and March 31, 2023, will receive “a one-time award of GTA$125,000.”

Rockstar Games GTA Online’s Prime Gaming benefits provided an easy way for players to get some extra in-game cash.

Members who played Red Dead Online before April 4, 2023, will receive 5 Gold Bars, The Howl Emote, A Select Colorway of the Buckley Hat, and a Select Colorway of the Riviera Hooded Tunic.

Before this update, players could receive up to GTA$500,000, broken up into GTA$125,000 per week, just by playing GTA Online with an active Prime subscription.

It’s certainly a shame that support for the service is ending, as it was a nice, easy way for Prime Gaming members to earn a bit of extra cash to splurge on vehicles and other in-game purchases. It’s unclear why Rockstar has decided to discontinue the service, but all evidence points to this change being permanent.