Developer leaks major new Rockstar VR game amid GTA 6 rumors

New GTA 6 theories are swirling after the developers of L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files revealed on LinkinIn they’re gearing up for a new Rockstar Games project.

While a lot of attention has been back on GTA V, what with the recent announcement of the game being ported to PS5 in an enhanced version, that hasn’t stopped the Grand Theft Auto 6 hype.

“Having finished the critically well received L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project,” Sydney-based Video Games Deluxe revealed in a post.

According to the developer, they’re the new game will be an “AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar.”

What’s interesting is that they straight up say it’s a AAA open world game, which lines up perfectly with a Grand Theft Auto title.

It’s also important to note that with each console leap, GTA V has seen some major upgrades to how the game is played. With the PS4/Xbox One port, the game added a first-person view. Could the PS5 port have some sort of VR feature down the line?

Further down in the post, the developers call this new project “ground breaking.” The choice of words made it unlikely that it is similar to their previous work where L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files was a remake of the original game.

“We have a number of job openings in our Sydney studio including Senior Programmers, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator,” the post continues. “If you are interested in one of these positions or would like two speak to someone who works here about VGD please get in touch.”

Sadly, the fact that the team is only just now preparing to develop the title makes it unlikely that we’ll know what they’re working on any time soon.

Regardless, this is certainly something to watch and be on the lookout for as we head into this next generation of consoles.