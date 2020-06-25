GTA 6 theory suggests more cities will be added post-launch

A new Grand Theft Auto 6 theory is using comments made by Rockstar themselves to speculate that the franchise’s next installment could feature major cities of the past.

While Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t look like it will be announced soon, with GTA V being re-released on PlayStation 5, we have gotten some tidbits of info along the way.

Back in April, Kotaku obtained and reported on an email from Rockstar executive Jennifer Kolbe. The report outlined a plan to mitigate crunch and long working hours. It also stated that the next Grand Theft Auto game was being worked on and was in early development.

“One plan that management has laid out for the next game, a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, is to start out with a moderately sized release (which, by Rockstar’s standards, would still be a large game) that is then expanded with regular updates over time, which may help mitigate stress and crunch,” they said.

The theory takes the fact that the new game is expanded with regular updates as a sign that new maps will be added.

“What is something they can expand? Hmm… A map,” wrote Redditor BigDPuffin. “This exactly lines with my theory. Initially, Rockstar will release the game with [Liberty City] and [Vice City]. Then every 2-3 years add a new city or even a state eventually creating the Grand Theft Auto.”

The reason this theory holds weight is because of comments Rockstar made themselves back in 2012.

Rockstar wants all GTA cities in one game

“Remember when long ago, a senior executive from Rockstar said that the company will eventually one day release a GTA with all the cities they've ever done?” BigDPuffin recalled.

The comments in question were by former Rockstar North lead Leslie Benzies. During an interview with Digital Trends, he said that the company would one day like to make a GTA game where players can go back to any of the older cities from the franchise.

“Of course at some point we would like to have one big world containing all our cities and let the player fly between them and revisit their favorite areas,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foUaOCzfIRU

With the success of GTA Online, it seems likely that its evolution would see the addition of new cities - the big ones being Liberty and Vice City.

We’ll only know for sure once Rockstar themselves outline their plans for GTA Online on PlayStation 5, which will be free-to-play at launch.