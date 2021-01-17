Logo
Another Rockstar patent means GTA 6 could have multiple, evolving cities

Published: 17/Jan/2021 12:47

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online character with a car and house
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Another Take-Two patent leak has seemingly revealed further details about GTA 6, with the cities involved in the game being able to evolve over time similarly to Red Dead Redemption 2. 

The lack of concrete information about GTA 6 has prompted Grand Theft Auto fans to look elsewhere – be it through wild leaks, potential in-game teasers in GTA V, and even digging into the resumes of actors and musicians.

In some cases, they’ve seemingly struck gold – finding character names and people working with Rockstar on a secret project in recent months. 

More recently, the search has turned to patents that have been filed by Take-Two, the publishers of Rockstar’s iconic games. One patent turned up details about GTA 6’s Online mode having dedicated servers, and now, new information has cropped up about single player. 

GTA characters walking on the beach
Rockstar Games
Fans have been hoping for GTA 6 news but Rockstar have stayed quiet.

In another patent filing, which was filed in 2017 and is still pending, fans noticed that there are references to evolving cities based on how the player interacts with the world. 

The patent refers to a neighborhood potentially being described as having “rusty, cheap, and worn down” objects used to build it, but that can change. 

“In game play where the player is attempting to improve the city they live in, as the player performs well in the game, the game engine can the objects tagged as described above with objects tagged “new, high-end, hipster, renovated” etc to indicate the neighborhood is improving,” it reads. 

Some players have taken this to mean that there will be multiple, liveable cities in GTA 6 and that it might work like Fallout 4 where you have a settlement and you can build around there.

That would be quite the change for GTA, seeing as we haven’t really been able to improve the city over time ourselves. Though, it’s not a brand-new thing for Rockstar.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, locations were constantly evolving – buildings were being painted different colors, railway lines were being built, and trees were being cut to build homes. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually comes from this patent. It could well for something that isn’t even GTA.

Riot respond after pro Valorant players criticize terrible Ranked queue waiting times

Published: 17/Jan/2021 11:46

by Calum Patterson
TenZ and Valorant ranks
ESL / Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

A problem that has persistently frustrated the very best Valorant players continues to rear its head, as players in the upper ranks find it almost impossible to find a match within a reasonable time. Riot Games devs have responded, confirming they’re working on improvements.

Valorant’s ranked system is the primary mode for most players, and for the majority of the playerbase, it functions well, with a well-designed MMR system pitting players of similar skill levels against each other.

However, if you’re talented enough to find yourself in the very upper ranks of Immortal or Radiant, the experience can become completely different.

The higher you climb, the smaller the available pool of players to match with and against. For Radiant players, it’s not uncommon to have to wait for hours to get a match.

Valorant ranks
Riot Games
Valorant’s new ranked system has ditched the “arrows” for clear-cut points called Rank Rating.

Riot’s response to queue times

Recently retired pro player Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is one such player who experiences ridiculous waiting times to get a match. During a 24 hour stream on January 14, he was unable to find a match after 4 hours of waiting, while on his main account.

As a workaround, top players will often use ‘smurf’ accounts to play more regular matches.

Responding to TenZ, Riot’s Senior Competitive Designer Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker acknowledged the problems with the system. “We are currently talking about how to fix this, and looking into your queue to figure out solutions.”

The dev continued, “I personally feel bad that one of our best players can’t engage with the new system.”

Cloud9 player Joseph ‘Keeoh’ Winkler has since shared his suggestions for how the ranked system could be improved across the board, but especially for the upper ranks.

He too highlights the issues faced by TenZ, stating: “High MMR people (like TenZ) are getting 2hr+ queue times, meaning they can’t climb the leaderboard.”

How Riot plans to address the issues remains to be seen. They have just rolled out a series of significant changes to competitive play for Episode 2, Act I and we can expect more iteration on this system in Act II.

The devs have also responded to some of the other criticisms about the new system, including fears over a ‘hidden MMR’. They reassured players that: “We will be monitoring the data around how long it takes the average player to return to their previously acquired rank and definitely listening to feedback from players.”