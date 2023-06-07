All new vehicles coming in GTA Online: Los Santos Mercenaries update

GTA Online’s newest update, the Los Santos Mercenaries DLC, is on the way and it’s bringing a whole host of new vehicles. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though there are many Grand Theft Auto fans just waiting for GTA 6, Rockstar Games have kept on with the updates they’ve had planned for GTA Online.

Back in December, they dropped the Los Santos Drug Wars update. That brought a host of new missions, a new business, and new vehicles to the game. While the update was popular with some players, it wasn’t the massive addition that others had been hoping to see.

Article continues after ad

As we’re now into the summer, Rockstar are releasing their big annual summer update in the form of Los Santos Mercenaries where players will join up with the Los Santos Angels to fight back against Merryweather.

New aircraft coming in GTA Online Los Santos Mercenaries update

Naturally, the update is bringing new missions, weapons, and vehicles to Los Santos. There has also been a focus put on aircraft in the teaser trailers.

In these, we’ve seen a few new jets – one of which has VTOL capabilities, missiles, and machine guns – as well as changes to the Mammoth Avenger.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, the jets have yet to be named, but NeedForMadness – a reliable leaker for GTA Online vehicles – has revealed that one of the new planes is called the Beagle and there is also a Weaponized Buckingham Conada helicopter coming.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Don’t worry if you’re not the world’s best pilot, there are also a few cars coming in this Los Santos Mercenaries update as well.

In the first two teasers, we’ve seen shots of new cars, including two variations on the popular Bravado Gauntlet. One of these is expected to have Imani Tech options for players to mess around with.

Article continues after ad

Again, NeedForMadness has named a few of these, but we don’t have them all. Nor do we have their prices, the websites they’ll be released on, or when they’ll be available in-game.

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Electric

Bravado Hotring Gauntlet

Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy

Maibatsu Monstrosity

As noted, we don’t have the prices for these yet. Rockstar will also release them over the course of a few weeks through the usual drip feed process.

So, be sure to check back once the update is released as we’ll know more about them then!