Adin Ross paid $200k for “unreleased” Kanye & Travis Scott song that’s actually AI
Kick streamer Adin Ross has revealed that he paid $200,000 for an ‘unreleased’ collaborative song between Kanye West and Travis Scott — and it turned out to just be an AI-generated track.
Adin is one of the biggest names in the streaming world, especially following his big-money signing to Kick — a Twitch rival backed by crypto gambling casino Stake, after he was banned on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.
Since then, and even prior to that, Adin hasn’t been shy about spending his hard-earned money, whether that’s giving it away to fans, sharing with friends and fellow creators, or even being outbid by Lionel Messi on a $10m Miami mansion.
One major purchase of his turned out to be a dud however, as he spent six figures on what he believed to be an unreleased track by Kanye West and Travis Scott — but it turned out the track was made entirely with AI (artificial intelligence), meaning it’s not a Kanye x Travis song at all.
Adin Ross buys fake Kanye & Travis Scott collab
A clearly annoyed Ross spoke about the issue on stream, saying: “I paid $200,000 for an unreleased song… it was AI. I got scammed for $200,000 by an AI song.”
He then started playing the song during his stream, saying “listen to how AI it is,” before having a brief moment where he thought that it may actually have been real.
Obviously this is a lot of money to throw down the drain like this, and may be the most expensive AI song ever generated.
That said, the $200k is still some way off what was paid for the Wu Tang Clan’s single-copy album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which was bought for $4m in 2015.