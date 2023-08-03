Genshin Impact sends out cryptic code hinting at upcoming event

On August 3, 2023, Genshin Impact released a cryptic text on its Twitter account hinting at an upcoming event. Here is what we know about it so far.

Genshin Impact has a habit of hinting things at its player base through codes and drip marketing. In fact, HoYoverse has taken the code route in the past with its popular mobile game title Honkai Impact.

This time, with Genshin Impact, the developers have released a cryptic text where they are apparently hinting at some event. The code was deciphered by the community, and it seems something big is about to happen.

Genshin Impact planning a massive event on August 19th

The cryptic message that was released by HoYoverse on August 3, 2023, reads as follows:

fjhiupofojof QBSJT OZD UPLZP UBJQFJ

This code might seem meaningless, but it is a Caesar Cipher and after it was deciphered, fans found out that something big is happening. The deciphered code can be found below:

eightonenine PARIS NYC TOKYO TAIPEI

This code indicates that an event is on its way on August 19th and the designated locations are Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Taipei. This could be an online event or the developers might have some form of convention in mind.

However, regardless of what the developers might have in store, it is something that is meant for the players and the dedicated fans of the game. We will probably get even more information in the coming days and we will update this article accordingly.