GTA RP community raise over $40,000 after death of streamer Blue622

Following the unexpected passing of GTA RP player and streamer Kenny 'Blue622' Tancredi, the streaming community has come together to help raise an incredible amount of money, and pay tribute to a popular figure in the scene.

When GTA Roleplay took off in 2019, the experienced players were crucial in helping big-name streamers like LIRIK and Summit1g to become embedded in the unique culture and community it fosters.

Advertisement

Blue622 was a particularly influential member of the RP community, and his unexpected death sent a shockwave through the scene. As well as supporting other streamers, he was also a big part of the success of NoPixel, now the most well-known RP server.

He died suddenly on July 4, at his home. He was 30 years old. An obituary from Morgan Funeral Home says "Kenny was a Network Engineer and had a natural affiliation with anything technology related. This led to his spare time passion for gaming, which he turned into a successful, entrepreneurial endeavor that produced a following of other gamers. He also loved animals, water sports and snowboarding - and making everyone laugh."

Advertisement

GTA RP community pays tribute to Blue622

In an incredible gesture, the NoPixel community on GTA RP paid a special in-game tribute to Tancredi, by visiting his home in the server.

Hundreds of players gathered peacefully outside his virtual residence, and shared a moment of reverence.

Streamer JoshOG explained the important role Tancredi had within the community, particularly how he helped get himself and Summit1g into the game.

Advertisement

I broke down in tears on stream today and there has only been a few times that has happened.@blue622 brought myself and @summit1g in to the GTA RP world



If it wasn't for him, I would not have met a lot of the amazing people I know today



Rest in peace buddy 💔 — JoshOG (@JoshOG) July 8, 2020

Blue622 GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was set up by Tancredi's mother, Holly Bentzen. The money will go towards 'paying it forward' "to give to others in Kenny's memory. Also to create a memorial monument for his gravesite fitting for this gamer!"

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $43,000, with Summit1g himself contributing $5,000.

Tancredi's death came only days after the passing of fellow Twitch streamer Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein, who took his own life on July 2. On July 7, streamer Ohlana also passed away after an apparent suicide.

Advertisement

It has been a difficult week for the streaming world, and there is now heightened focus on the pressures of being a full-time content creator.