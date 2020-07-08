Twitch streamer Ohlana passes away at 26 from suicide

Twitch streamer Lannia 'Ohlana' has died due to an apparent suicide. She was 26 years old.

Ohlana was a popular personality who had recently hit 100,000 followers on Twitch, often either playing CS:GO or 'in real life' travelling streams.

Advertisement

However, concerns were raised for the Canadian-Vietnamese streamer after she had posted a series of concerning tweets and Instagram stories to her social media channels.

Her final tweet read "it’s not anybody’s fault." Her previous tweet, on July 6, said "depressed people struggle to reach out in fear the ones closest to them will have cops show up and forcefully confine them against their will. So they’re stuck feeling alone with their dark thoughts because they don’t want to be trapped where they just feel worse."

Advertisement

depressed ppl struggle to reach out in fear the ones closest to them will have cops show up and forcefully confine them against their will. so they’re stuck feeling alone with their dark thoughts because they don’t want to be trapped where they just feel worse. — ohlana (@_ohlana) July 6, 2020

In her Instagram story on July 6, she posted a statement, which now appears to be her final message before taking her life.

"I have cried, loved, and shared so many great memories with so many of you who are still or used to be in my life. I thank all of you for letting me. I look back in awe of all the opportunities I have been given in my life and I am appreciative. From surviving off video games to travelling the world on an impulse... but most importantly all of the people I've met during this run."

"Ive made my mistakes, I've taken my loses and I endured all of the consequences that were deemed valid. But sometimes it clouds my skies a little larger than it should. Some storms are heavier than others... and that's okay. We all fight our own battles."

Advertisement

Concluding her post, she said "It's a beautiful day today. Go out and enjoy it for me."

Tributes paid to Ohlana

Friends and fans paid tribute to Ohlana. Fellow streamer and collaborator Bawnsai said "I’m really glad I got to meet you. The time we spent together was short but sweet. just like you LOL. Omg you were so funny. I always wished we had more time together. I’ll miss you my friend. Rest easy."

I’m really glad I got to meet you. The time we spent together was short but sweet, just like you LOL. Omg you were so funny. I always wished we had more time together. I’ll miss you my friend. Rest easy💜 — jenny ✌🇹🇼 (@bawnsai) July 8, 2020

Nosleeptv wrote "She was beautiful inside and out and I'm so sorry this happened."

Advertisement

Just heard about @_ohlana ....I am absolutely heart broken to know she has passed away... She flew out to hang with me in Korea a few years back cause I told her she needed a break. It was so much fun when she came. She was beautiful inside and out and I'm so sorry this happened. — NoSleeptv (@Nosleepnstv) July 8, 2020

One of her fans and friends, DE4Ner, shared a Twitlonger thanking Ohlana for how she had cared for him throughout his own struggles. "You are the friend that I will never forget, never. I will never forget the insights you have given me, the lessons you have taught me and memories you have shared. You will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you. Thank you for being you."

Ohlana's death comes only a week after the passing of Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein, who took his own life on July 2. A popular GTA streamer, Kenny “Blue622” Tancredi, also died unexpectedly on July 5, the cause of death is unconfirmed.

Heightened scrutiny has now been placed on how content creation, particularly for streamers, and the challenges it presents, often exacerbated by trolls and drama, is taking its toll on these individuals.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).