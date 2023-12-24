Husband of pregnant woman killed in car crash dies in hospital: Parker Stott and Chloe Stott

Parker Stott, the husband of mom-to-be Chloe Stott who died in a collision on December 20, has succumbed to injuries and died in hospital.

The couple from Utah were driving to Arizona, reportedly planning to share the news of Chloe’s pregnancy.

Chloe, 24, was killed in the crash, while her husband, Parker Stott, was critically injured. On GoFundMe, their friend said, “They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas.”

Local outlet KSL-TV said that Chloe was killed on impact, while Stott was taken to hospital. The story quickly garnered an outpouring of support on both of their social media pages.

Parker Stott dies in hospital following car crash

On Christmas Eve, it was confirmed by KSL-TV reporter that Parker had died in hospital.

“A sad update to this story,” said reporter Lindsay Aerts, “Stott family friends confirm to KSLTV5 that Chloe’s husband, Parker died tonight.

On Instagram, a new comment reads, “Rest in peace Parker! I’m glad you can be with your wife and son now.”

The couple’s family shared footage of a candle-lit vigil that had been held for the couple.

A GoFundMe has raised almost $200,000, to provide financial support to the family including the cost of medical bills and funeral services.

The couple owned the ‘Clover Skin Bar’ in Lindon, Utah. On the company’s Instagram story, they have stated they will reopen on December 27, and that the business is to continue in honor of the couple.