Police hunt for suspect after hoax hostage situation at Ubisoft Montreal - Dexerto

Reports indicate that there is an ongoing hostage situation involving dozens of people at Ubisoft Montreal’s headquarters in the Mile-End neighborhood of Montreal, Quebec.

Update (5:04 p.m. ET): All of the Ubisoft Montreal’s building occupants are being safely evacuated by Montreal’s police force and the police have joined local news in suggesting that the situation was, in fact, a hoax perpetrated by a call within the Ubisoft headquarters. No suspect has been identified or apprehended at this point, but the SPVM are actively investigating.

NEW: Police sources tell Radio-Canada that events at Ubisoft likely the result of a hoax. https://t.co/uQ51XnJR4t — Kristy Snell CBC (@Snellk) November 13, 2020

Update (4:04 p.m. ET): While local news outlets are reporting that the hostage situation was a hoax, Montreal’s police force have indeed confirmed that there appears to be no active threat and that the building’s occupants are being evacuated.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Update (3:33 p.m. ET): Little is known about the police force’s ongoing activity in attempts to enter the building, but CTV News reports that Ubisoft’s employees have been told, via company memo, to “hide in an area that locks and to keep quiet.”

Update (3:00 p.m. ET): Heavily armed Montreal police tactical units are approaching the building and preparing to make entry. Dozens of employees remain on roof and no injuries or negotiations with the suspects have been reported thus far.

Heavily-armed SPVM tactical offices move into position and prepare to enter the building. 📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/a06YjmK7bK — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

Update (November 13, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. ET): Police appear to have barricaded off the daycare at Ubisoft Montreal’s headquarters, at least 50 employees have barricaded themselves atop the building’s roof, and tactical police units have blocked off surrounding streets and appear to be preparing to make entry. Current reports indicate that there have been no injuries thus far, according to local news on the scene.

POSSIBLE PRISE D'OTAGE | La garderie située sur place est barricadée et se trouve dans le périmètre de sécurité https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/SOy1vzADbJ — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

With numerous reports and tweets from local news and Ubisoft Montreal employees, respectively, it appears that a hostage situation is unfolding at the company’s headquarters but that all employees are safe.

In the afternoon, it was reported by Quebec’s TVA Nouvelles that dozens of hostages were being held at Ubisoft Montreal’s building on Saint Laurent Boulevard. This ongoing situation was echoed by Montreal’s police department, who put out public announcements to avoid the area due to the police’s efforts there.

DERNIÈRE HEURE | Un groupe de suspects tiendraient des dizaines de personnes en otage, vendredi après-midi, à Montréal, dans un bâtiment qui abrite les locaux de la compagnie Ubisoft, sur le boulevard Saint-Laurent https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/pKn9qCfO36 — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Shortly after, numerous employees, including Programming Project Lead Gavin Young and a Production Marketer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, tweeted that they were indeed safe and sound despite what was happening in the building.

I'm at the office, and I'm ok. Too many people messaging me to reply to everyone. https://t.co/cXQ1R7VyW0 — Gavin Young | Black Lives Matter (@GavinDYoung) November 13, 2020

I’m safe, team here is safe, going home. — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

Although ‘Valskuiken’ tweeted that they would be going home, it appears that a large conglomerate of employees have made their ways to the building’s roof and have barricaded themselves up there by blocking off the door to the exterior.

POSSIBLE PRISE D'OTAGE | Des dizaines de personnes sont vues sur le toit de la bâtisse d'Ubisoft, en train de barricader la porte extérieure https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/WQA4dXcnHl — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

Further, reports from TVA Nouvelles indicate that a ransom request has been made by the suspects, but it is unclear what has come of it as police continue to operate in the vicinity.

At present, it appears that numerous employees are safe but it is unclear what is precisely happening with the situation given the multi-floor building’s space and large occupancy. At least 50 employees have made it to the roof, wherereports show they are holding up safely. However, in anticipation of the police force making entry into the building, it seems that ambulances and a tactical police force are arriving to the scene.

Additional ambulances arriving on scene and tactical police appear to be positioning themselves to make entry. 📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/JJorfQ7u7F — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

POSSIBLE PRISE D'OTAGE | Le SPVM en est à l’étape des vérifications et ne peut confirmer quoi que ce soit pour le moment https://t.co/wrwYBoebWN pic.twitter.com/Q0zc0UTAHS — TVA nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) November 13, 2020

As reports indicate, the tactical forces approaching the building include numerous police officers, tactical police units, and heavier vehicles. There have been no indications of injuries thus far, so it appears that the ambulances are predominantly a precautionary measure.

We will be continuing to update this page with updates as they come in and as the Montreal police force and local news provide information to the public about the current circumstances.