CoD Mobile player jailed for 14 years for murder of fellow player

An 18-year-old former Call of Duty: Mobile pro player has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, convicted of killing a fellow player and filming their corpse.

Guilherme Alves Costa, who played under the name Flash Asmodeus, stabbed teenager Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva to death a month after meeting her. Ingrid played for CoD Mobile esports team FBI (Fantastic Brazil Impact), under her in-game name ‘SOL’.

He lured the 19-year-old into his home in Sao Paolo, Brazil, before attacking her in the bedroom with a weapon.

Her death was first reported by ESPN on February 22, 2021. Costa handed himself over to the police after sharing the video with people in his gaming circle.

He told police his “sanity is completely fit” and he “wanted to do it” while being handcuffed.

Warning: Details of the attack may be disturbing to some readers.

CoD Mobile player sentenced to 14 years for murder

On August 15, a court jury in Sao Paolo found him guilty of aggravated murder by a majority verdict, with judge Michelle Porto de Medeiros Cunha Carreiro sentencing him to 14 years imprisonment.

Footage shot by the murderer showed the victim on the floor, laying in a pool of blood with a sword in their stomach.

In the video footage, Costa was heard saying: “Look, how wonderful.”

It was recommended that Guilherme take up psychiatric counseling after a private psychiatrist diagnosed him with persistent delusional disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

As reported by The Mirror, Ingrid’s gaming team also posted a statement, celebrating her life.

They said: “She was an excellent player, she had a space in our hearts. She was an extraordinary person, always motivating us and believing. We owe her and her family our utmost respect and our condolences.”